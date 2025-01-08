Priyanka Chopra is ‘immensely proud’ as she joins Oscars 2025 shortlisted movie Anuja as executive producer; says, ‘This beautiful film…’
Priyanka Chopra has joined the Oscar-shortlisted short film Anuja as an executive producer. Read to know the full story here!
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined the short film Anuja as an executive producer. The film, which secured the live-action short award at the 2024 HollyShorts Film Festival, has made its way to the shortlist for the 2025 Academy Awards in the live-action short film category. Chopra expressed her pride in being part of the project, stating that the beautiful film highlights an important issue impacting millions of children globally.
The short film Anuja, directed by Adam J. Graves and produced by Suchitra Mattai, tells the story of a 9-year-old girl who works alongside her elder sister, Palak, in a small garment factory.
The plot delves into the challenges faced by the young protagonist as she grapples with a choice that could alter the future of both herself and her family.
Priyanka Chopra, in a statement to Variety, highlighted the significance of the film, emphasizing its focus on a critical issue affecting millions of children globally. She remarked that the story sheds light on the difficult decisions these children face between uncertain futures and pressing present circumstances.
Chopra described Anuja as a deeply moving and thought-provoking film that prompts reflection on the transformative power of choices, expressing her pride in being part of such an impactful project.
The film Anuja was created in partnership with the Salaam Baalak Trust (SBT), a nonprofit organization founded by Mira Nair’s family that supports street and working children, as well as Shine Global, renowned for its Academy Award-winning projects War/Dance (2007) and Inocente (2012), and Krushan Naik Films.
Among its producers is Mindy Kaling, with Oscar-winning filmmaker Guneet Monga Kapoor joining as an executive producer.
Set in New Delhi, the story follows the journey of a talented nine-year-old girl faced with a pivotal choice: to pursue her education or join her elder sister in working at a factory. This decision has profound implications for their futures.
