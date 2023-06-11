Priyanka Chopra is missing her father Ashok Chopra; Shares Malti Marie’s special moment with Nana

Priyanka Chopra, the celebrated Indian actress is a complete family person when it comes to her personal life. The Citadel star grew up as a complete daddy's girl and was extremely close to her father, the late Dr. Ashok Chopra. The actress has always mentioned how her father brought her up as a strong and independent woman and supported all her dreams and aspirations. Dr. Ashok Chopra passed away in 2013, after a long battle with cancer.

Priyanka Chopra misses her dad; Shares Malti Marie's special moments with Nana

Recently, Priyanka Chopra and her mother Madhu Maltie Chorpa recently conducted a puja at their residence for Dr. Ashok Chopra, on the occasion of his 10th death anniversary. On the occasion, the doting daughter has been deeply missing her dear father. Priyanka took to her official Instagram handle and shared a couple of special glimpses from the puja ceremony, in which her little daughter Maltie Marie was seen having a special moment with her Nana.

In the first picture, Malti Marie, who looks super adorable baby pink lehenga, is seen playing with the puja stationaries which are placed on the floor. "Puja time. Miss u nana...," Priyanka Chopra captioned her post. Later, the actress also shared little Malti's yet another picture, in which the baby is seen sitting in front of her dear Nana's picture, in which he is seen in his defense uniform. "Miss u dad," wrote Priyanka as she shared the post on her Insta story.

Priyanka's work front

The celebrated actress is currently on a high with the massive success of her latest outing, the spy thriller series Citadel which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Amazon Studios' upcoming action flick Heads Of State, along with John Cena and Idris Elba. Later, Priyanka Chopra will join hands with popular Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif for Jee Le Zaraa, the upcoming chick-flick road movie, which is helmed by actor-director Farhan Akhtar.

