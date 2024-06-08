Priyanka Chopra is one lucky girl, and Nick Jonas’ ‘wifey appreciation post’ is proof; See PIC

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one such couple who never fail to shower love on each other. Be it on social media or in public, their PDA game is always on point and often manages to set a high benchmark for all couples.

Remember when PeeCee had dropped a husband appreciation post and went all gaga about the American singer? Well, now it’s the singer-turned-actor’s time who is lovestruck by the actress’ recent look and we do not blame him at all.

Nick Jonas gushes over wife Priyanka Chopra

Taking to his Instagram stories, Nick Jonas shared a picture of his wife Priyanka Chopra. She looks stunning in a white gown. The gown has a thigh-high slit and feather detailing at the end of the sleeves. She has completed her look with white-colored heels, tied hair, and a bold neckpiece.

In the picture, she sits in such style and indeed is raising the temperature bar with her style quotient. Sharing this snap, Nick wrote “Wifey appreciation post. Wow” with a hot face and lovestruck emoji.

Check it out: