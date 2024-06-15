Priyanka Chopra is vision in white as she enjoys sunset from balcony; Malti playing with bubble gun is the cutest sight; WATCH

Priyanka Chopra never fails to leave us all stunned with her gorgeous looks. These days the actress has been shooting for her upcoming movie The Bluff in Australia. Often, she drops stunning pictures of her with Malti from the sets.

Today, the actress seems to be enjoying some me time as she drops pictures of her enjoying the sunlight. Apart from that, we got our hands on an unseen video of Malti enjoying her playtime and we are absolutely loving it.

Priyanka Chopra drops pictures enjoying sunsets

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra dropped a couple of pictures enjoying the sunset from her balcony. She is wearing a white colored crop top over white colored shorts. The actress has tied her hair in a bun, is wearing her glasses, and sports her no-makeup look while the sun shines on her face.

The next picture is of her leaning on the balcony wall posing in style, looking away from the camera. This picture is followed by some more similar pictures. Sharing these she captioned it as, “The sunsets here” with red heart emoji.

Check it out:

Malti enjoys playtime

In the video shared by the popular fan page jerryxmimi, we can see Malti having a good time with Dhruv Chopra in the garden. He holds a bubble gun in his hand and a curious Malti gets too excited to see bubbles coming out of it. She runs behind the bubbles and tries to catch them.

Advertisement

The star kid is dressed in floral pants and a top and looks cute as she smiles.

Check it out:

Priyanka Chopra's work front

The actress is currently in Australia shooting for her upcoming movie, The Bluff. Her daughter, Malti, has also been accompanying her during the shoots. The global diva often shares pictures and videos from the sets to keep fans updated about her work and life. Not just that, PeeCee often shares glimpses of Malti and her antics; without any doubt, we love seeing them.

Meanwhile, the movie also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo. It is a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO.

Talking about her Bollywood projects, reportedly Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, starring Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, has not been shelved. So fans can expect to hear an announcement soon.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar looks to revive Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt