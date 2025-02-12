'Priyanka Chopra itni badi star hogai', says Anil Sharma on not collaborating with her after The Hero; 'Unke layak koi film...'

Priyanka Chopra has established her name in both Bollywood and Hollywood with her groundbreaking roles and enjoys a strong fan base in India and overseas. Now, in a recent interview, filmmaker Anil Sharma opened up about his bond with the actress and shared that "Priyanka Chopra itni badi star ho gayi thi, and unke layak koi film hi nahi thi" as the reason for not collaborating with her after The Hero."

In a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Anil Sharma was asked about his detailed remarks on how Priyanka Chopra’s career nearly began because of him. He had mentioned that a surgery affecting her complexion made her consider leaving the industry. With her father already in Raebareli, their family was almost ready to move. Sharma had also spoken to Sunil Darshan and put in a good word for her with Subhash Ghai.

Sharma clarified that he had no role in Chopra’s success, stating that her achievements were solely due to her talent. He explained that when someone is gifted, fate brings people into their lives who offer support, and he might have been one of them.

Sharma also mentioned that he and Priyanka still share a strong bond, describing it as family-like. He recalled that whenever she spots him in a crowd, she approaches him directly. He further noted that their families shared cultural similarities, as both hailed from Uttar Pradesh, and his father was a talented singer.

Advertisement

When asked why he didn’t collaborate with Priyanka Chopra again after The Hero, Anil Sharma explained that she had become a huge star, and there was no suitable role for her in his subsequent films.

He pointed out that when Gadar was made, she wasn’t in the industry yet, and by the time she gained recognition, he hadn’t worked on a project that fit her stature.

Sharma added that while making Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo, he was focused on launching Divya Khosla Kumar. Katrina Kaif, who was new at the time, was given a small role, while the character of a wife with a child went to Shilpa Shetty. He admitted that he didn’t feel it was right to offer that role to Priyanka, though she might have accepted it.