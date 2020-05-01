Priyanka Chopra joins Greta Thunberg to protect vulnerable kids from COVID 19 effect: We need to protect them

Priyanka Chopra took to social media to express her concern over the effect of Coronavirus on vulnerable children across the world. She joined hands with environmental activist Greta Thunberg for the same.

Coronavirus or COVID 19 pandemic has affected nations across the world and the worst hit are the childress across the world who are vulnerable amid a global health crisis. is among the global stars who have been doing their bit to contribute towards relief of those who have been affected by COVID 19 crisis. From pledging support to PM-CARES Fund to donating $100,000 in association with BON V!V Spiked Seltzer, Priyanka has been doing her bit to take care of COVID 19 crisis. Amid this, she also joined hands with environmental activist Greta Thunberg for the same.

A day back, Priyanka took to Twitter to express concern over the effect of Coronavirus on vulnerable children across the world. The Baywatch star penned a note and highlighted how the kids’ lives have been affected by the COVID 19 crisis and that she would want people to come forward and help in the time of need. She joined hands with Greta Thunberg and UNICEF for a campaign to support vulnerable children from the effect of the deadly virus COVID 19.

Priyanka tweeted, “It’s heartbreaking to see the effect of Covid-19 on vulnerable children across the world. They now have to cope with food shortages, strained healthcare systems, violence & lost education. We need to protect them.. the onus is on us. Join me in supporting this much needed campaign by @UNICEF & @GretaThunberg.”

It’s heartbreaking to see the effect of Covid-19 on vulnerable children across the world. They now have to cope with food shortages, strained healthcare systems, violence & lost education. We need to protect them.. the onus is on us. (1/2) — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 30, 2020

Donate here: https://t.co/d1BYjjRvqg (2/2) — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Priyanka also conducted a session with the WHO director on Instagram where she asked him important questions related to COVID 19. Priyanka also took up the ‘Safe Hands Challenge’ to raise awareness amid the spread of Coronavirus. Recently, PeeCee also joined , Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift in WHO's fund-raising event - One World Together concert. Currently, she is spending time with husband Nick Jonas in LA, US.

