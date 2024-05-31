Priyanka Chopra jokes about looking ‘homeless’ while making daughter Malti look ‘well-dressed’; mothers will relate to it

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an all-rounder, and she has proved it time and again. She is a master when on her sets and manages to always walk the extra mile to be a perfect mom to Malti. Indeed, she is an inspiration for many on how to manage their work and personal lives precisely.

The global star recently shared a reel on her Instagram stories about what goes behind making a toddler look neat and clean, and we think every mom is going to relate to it.

Priyanka Chopra shares a fun reel about motherhood

On her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra shared a fun reel about a girl's mom. In the reel, there were clips of a neat and tidy, pretty-looking little girl who looked happy, enjoying herself at different locations and sporting various hairdos. The text going on in the video was ‘behind every well-dressed little girl with perfect hair’. Then there comes a picture of her mother, who looks tired and messy and the text changes to ‘is a mother who looks homeless’.

Sharing this reel, PeeCee has made it evident what goes into keeping her daughter Malti clean, tidy, and with perfect hair. So next time you see Malti looking neat and clean, you know what must have gone behind making that happen.

Check it out:

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

The actress recently wrapped up shooting for her action-comedy, Heads Of State. In this film, she will share the screen with Idris Elba and John Cena.

After this, she hopped onto her next project. Recently, Priyanka dropped a video of her and daughter Malti touching down in Australia. The Bajirao Mastani actress is there to shoot for her upcoming movie, The Bluff.

The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers, follows the story of a former female pirate. This collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo. Priyanka also has the highly anticipated second season of the spy thriller series Citadel in her upcoming lineup.

