Priyanka Chopra Jonas' adorable throwback photo with Salman Khan’s nephew Ahil Sharma is too cute to miss

Priyanka Chopra shares a great bond of friendship with Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma. A throwback photo of Priyanka and Arpita’s son, Ahil Sharma is doing rounds on social media and it is too cute to miss. Check it out.

Actress is currently in Los Angeles in the US with hubby Nick Jonas and is spending time at home amid the lockdown. It was in March 2020 that Priyanka and Nick came down to India to spend time with family and celebrate Holi. Every time Priyanka comes to India, she makes time to meet her close friends and among them is ’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma. Priyanka loves spending time with her friend and her son Ahil and proof it is doing rounds on social media.

A throwback photo of Priyanka with Salman Khan’s nephew, Ahil has surfaced the internet from back in the days and it is just too cute to handle. In the throwback picture, we can see Priyanka dolled up in a pretty maroon belt dress with heels. Her hair is left open and we can see bags in her hand. However, PeeCee is also seen holding onto Ahil’s hand while walking outside. Ahil is seen clutching Priyanka's hand as he spends time with his aunt and it is a sight to behold.

Also Read | When Deepika Padukone said Priyanka Chopra's love life was a 'rollercoaster' & was thrilled she met Nick Jonas

The adorable photo of Priyanka with Ahil is surely a sweet reminder of the cute bond that they both share. Priyanka and Arpita share a great bond of friendship and whenever Priyanka makes her way back to India, she makes it a point to meet her close ones.

Check out Priyanka Chopra 's throwback photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has shot for the Netflix film, The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. She was last seen in The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. She will be seen doing a series with the Russo Brothers starring Richard Madden. Aside from this, Priyanka also is producing a series about Indian weddings.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×