Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all glee in this UNSEEN PHOTO of her, Nick Jonas & friend James Cavanaugh; Seen yet?

One of Bollywood’s most popular actresses, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is now a global icon, with her work catering to audiences around the world. She is also one of the most followed Indian celebrities on social media. The actress, who is currently in London with husband Nick Jonas, is quite active on social media and shares many glimpses of her life with fans and followers. In recent days, she has taken to Instagram to post photos that show her enjoy the London summer to the fullest. Looks like the ‘Barfi’ actress is balancing work, and fun quite well.

On Friday, Priyanka yet again shared a happy moment with her fans on the gram. The actress posted a picture of a polaroid shot featuring herself, husband Nick Jonas, and their close friend James Cavanaugh. In the photo, Priyanka is holding Nick from behind as he remains seated, while James rests his arms and chin on Priyanka’s back. The three of them look rather gleeful in the warm-toned picture. Chopra posted the photo with a sweet caption that read, “Some moments are forever.”

Priyanka and Nick are often seen having a good time with their friend James. A couple of weeks back Priyanka had shared a photo of a rather tempting-looking drink containing strawberries and pomegranate, that James prepared for her.

Check out Priyanka’s Instagram post here:

In terms of work, Priyanka will next feature in ‘Citadel’, a thriller series. She will be essaying the role of a spy in the show. Apart from that, Priyanka has many projects in the pipeline including ‘Text for You’ and ‘Matrix 4’. Text For You is inspired by the 2016 German box office hit SMS Fur Dich, and will be directed by Jim Strouse.

