Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set for 'hot girl summer' in London as she flaunts a chic look in a PIC

As Priyanka Chopra Jonas spends time in London, she has been sharing updates on social media. Her recent post proves that she is all set to enjoy the summer in London.

Global star Jonas never fails to impress her fans with her stylish looks and as she spends her time in London, the internet is getting to see her lovely wardrobe with each of her posts. Once again, Priyanka's stunning new look in a selfie is bound to take over the internet. The gorgeous star, who has been busy with work in London, has shared a chic look in a recent post as she geared up for 'hot girl Summer' in London.

Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka shared a mirror selfie while spending time in London. In the photo, the Citadel star could be seen standing in a closet as she posed in front of the mirror. Priyanka is seen clad in a white crop top with a cool pair of blue denim shorts. She teamed it up with a pair of white sneakers and her hair was left loose. As she posed in front of the mirror, Priyanka managed to leave the internet in awe of her casual yet chic look. As she shared the photo, she added Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj's popular song Hot Summer Girl to her story.

While she didn't caption the photo, the song in the background gave her fans a glimpse of her mood. Recently, Priyanka shared a special post for her mother Madhu Chopra on her birthday and revealed that it was the first time she could not be with her to celebrate it. Nick too shared a post this week for Priyanka as he missed her while she was away in London.

The star is currently shooting for Citadel with Richard Madden in the UK. While spending time there, Priyanka often shares photos while chilling in the sunshine with her pets Diana, Gino and Panda. Besides Citadel, Priyanka is also a part of Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves.

