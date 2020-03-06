Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas match not just outfits but also their yellow footwear & it screams love

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attended a pre-Holi bash in the city today and well, they sure know how to make heads turn.

Jonas and Nick Jonas are in India right now and no one knew the purpose of their arrival until today evening as they attended a pre-Holi bash today. Both PeeCee and Nick never miss out on a chance to shell out major couple goals, and today too, it was nothing different. Both of their photos and videos have been doing the rounds on social media and fans sure can't get enough of it since they have us gushing over them.

Priyanka and Nick decided to go twinning in white today, however, while twinning and winning is an all-time fashion mantra, what had our attention from their outfit today is the fact that they both also decided to colour co-ordinate their footwear and it wasn't a regular colour since they both wore a shade of yellow. Both of them have always been one to go the extra mile as far as their fashion statements are concerned and so it continues.

Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' photos right here:

Both Priyanka and Nick keep visiting India time and again, the latter, less often, however, whenever the two are in Mumbai, they manage to become the centre of attention, and rightly so. PeeCee, however, was in the city only recently as she had events to attend.

