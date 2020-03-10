Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas running away from kids splashing water at them is every Holi ever; VIDEO

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Priyanka Chopra Jonas made sure that Nick Jonas had an amazing first Holi and well, this video is proof of the same. Check it out.

Jonas and Nick Jonas came to India at just about the right time when the festive spirit of everyone is at a rise and in fact, they started off their Holi a tad bit early as they attended a B-town party in the city. In fact, photos and videos from the pre-Holi bash were all over social media and they happened to be in the news no just for all the fun they had but also for the matching outfits that they sported.

And now, on the day of Holi, while the duo has left for home already, both of them decided to give us a sneak peek into what did their Holi celebrations with the family and kids looked like. Apart from a colourful photo of theirs, we also came across a video of the duo playing with water as the kids run after them to splash water onto them. Nick's first Holi and from the looks of it, he definitely had a blast with all the colour, the celebrations, the bhaang, and all things festive.

Check out Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' video right here:

(ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas enjoy bhaang with their friends & family and it is giving us major Holi vibes)

Meanwhile, Nick had shared a post from a pre-Holi bash, and one of the photos that did have all our attention is the duo's click with , and that definitely made us want to play Holi with this trio at least once for the sheer fun they seem to be having together.

Credits :Instagram

Read More