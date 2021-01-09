Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sonam Kapoor shower birthday love on Farhan Akhtar; Share endearing wishes

On the occasion of Farhan Akhtar’s 47th birthday today, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sonam Kapoor took to their respective social media handles to wish the actor.

Farhan Akhtar, who wears many hats that of an actor, producer, director and singer has got all the reasons to party today. The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag star has turned a year older today and has been receiving birthday shout outs from his near and dear ones. In fact, his friends from the film industry are also showering love on the birthday boy. Several celebrities including, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , , Siddhant Chaturvedi, Aditi Rao Hydari and Mrunal Thakur among others have taken to their social media handles to wish Farhan.

Now, joining them are Joans and . Taking to her Instagram stories, the desi girl shared a picture with the birthday boy along with a sweet note. While wishing her Dil Dhadakne Do co-actor, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Farhan! Have a great one! Lots of love @faroutakhtar,” followed by heart emoticons.

The Neerja star, on the other hand, posted a photo with Farhan and wrote, “The Milkha to my Biro. Wishing you nothing but the best, Farhan. Happy Happy birthday!” followed by a red heart emoji.

Take a look at the posts below:

On a related note, his ladylove Shibani Dandekar also wished Farhan in an endearing way. Sharing a romantic picture with him, she expressed her undying love for her actor boyfriend and penned a heartwarming note for him.

Shibani wrote, “To the love of my life, my best friend, my ludo partner ... wouldn’t know how to be on this journey without you... lucky to have you holding my hand and watching my back through it all .. you are a beautifully talented genius of an artist and the most incredible human I have known .. thank you for being all mine .. happy birthday my Foo @faroutakhtar.”

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan with Mrunal Thakur.

