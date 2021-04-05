Priyanka Chopra Jonas basks in the glow of the sun as she chills with her dog Diana; SEE PICS

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in London, recently showed us how she relaxes with her pet dog Diana and it’s a perfect way to beat the Monday Blues.

Global star is currently basking in the glory of her accomplishments. After turning an author with the memoir Unfinished, the desi girl has recently opened her own restaurant in New York. And not to forget, the actress is the first Indian to present Oscar nominations. The Dostana star is currently in London to fulfill her upcoming work commitments. She had spent the Easter weekend at home with her family and shared a glimpse of it on her social media.

Priyanka also shared a video on her Instagram stories wherein she was seen soaking up the sun and chilling with her pet dog Diana. The Baywatch star looked gorgeous in a full-sleeved round neck sweatshirt and was seen flaunting her charming smile. PeeCee also used Sheryl Crow’s song 'Soak Up The Sun' to sum up her relaxing mood.

Earlier, while speaking to the Financial Times, Priyanka had spilled the beans on her bond with pet Diana and revealed how she became her biggest source of strength. The actress mentioned that she adopted Diana after she met her at a shoot among many other dogs. The actress said that it wasn't she, but Diana chose her.

On the professional front, the 38-year-old actress was last seen in Netflix's film The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. She also has upcoming projects Matrix and a film with Mindy Kaling lined up.

