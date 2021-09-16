Priyanka Chopra Jonas becomes a member of the Producers Guild of America; Says, ‘Grateful to be inducted’

Global icon Jonas dons many hats – she’s an actress both in Bollywood and in Hollywood, a businesswoman, a singer, an author, and a producer. And now, she has yet another feather to add to her cap, as she has joined the Producers Guild of America as a member. Yes, you read that right! Priyanka Chopra is now a member of the revered organization. On Tuesday, September 14, the organization took to its official twitter handle and shared the news with netizens.

Taking to Twitter, the Producers Guild of America made the announcement of Priyanka’s induction into the organization. The tweet read, "#MembershipMonday: @producersguild welcomes actress, singer, and film producer @priyankachopra as a member. Ms. Chopra Jonas has 14 producer credits to her name, including an executive producer credit for #TheWhiteTiger.” Priyanka Chopra quote-tweeted the post on her Twitter handle and thanked PGA for the induction. Her quote read, “Grateful for the induction. Thank you @producersguild”

According to the information on its official website the Producers Guild of America is “a non-profit trade organization that represents, protects and promotes the interests of all members of the producing team in film, television and new media.” It has a community of over 8,000 members who span across the full producing team in scripted, non-fiction, documentary, animation and new media sectors.

Check out Priyanka’s tweet HERE.

Priyanka Chopra has produced a lot of films under her own production banner named Purple Pebbles Pictures. Among them are the two National-Award-winning Marathi films Ventilator and Paani. Apart from this, the Barfi actress was also the executive-producer and actor in the Ramin Bahrani directorial The White Tiger, which is based on Aravind Adiga’s 2008 novel by the same name.

On the acting front, Priyanka has several projects in the pipeline. She is currently busy shooting for the thriller series Citadel. She will soon be seen in the much-anticipated The Matrix: Resurrections, featuring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Apart from this, she will also be a part of Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

