Priyanka Chopra Jonas bids emotional adieu to Saroj Khan: May the heavens dance to your tune Masterji

Saroj Khan left for her heavenly abode on Friday, July 3, 2020. Priyanka Chopra Jonas has now penned an emotional note for the late choreographer.
2317 reads Mumbai Updated: July 3, 2020 11:51 pm
Priyanka Chopra Jonas bids emotional adieu to Saroj Khan: May the heavens dance to your tune MasterjiPriyanka Chopra Jonas bids emotional adieu to Saroj Khan: May the heavens dance to your tune Masterji
The Bollywood film industry woke up on Friday morning to get the shocking news about the demise of Saroj Khan. The ace choreographer had a cardiac arrest and she left for her heavenly abode on July 3, 2020. She was admitted to the Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai on June 20, 2020, after complaining of breathing problems. Almost every celeb belonging to the film fraternity has paid their final tributes on social media to the 71-year old choreographer.  

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also remembers Saroj Khan and has penned an emotional note for the latter on Twitter. She writes, “To me, she'll always be an institution that defined an era of dancing with abandon, emotion & passion. गुन गुन गुना रे... May the heavens dance to your tune Masterji... #RIPSarojKhan.” The actress further adds, “Many of my teenage dreams came true when she choreographed me in Agneepath. Taskmaster, perfectionist, innovator, trendsetter, genius... Saroj ji was many things to many people.”

Given below are Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ tweets:

Saroj Khan began her career as a background dancer when she was just three years old. She then got her big break in the 1974 movie titled Geeta Mera Naam. Reports state that the late choreographer’s last rites have been performed at Malad, Mumbai. The three-time National Award Winner leaves behind her two daughters, Sukyna Khan and Hina Khan. The last song choreographed by Saroj Khan was Kalank’s Tabaah Ho Gaye which featured Madhuri Dixit.

