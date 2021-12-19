Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a boss lady in green, as she gears up for The Matrix Resurrections premiere; PICS

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set for her next Hollywood film, The Matrix Resurrections. If you follow Priyanka, you might be well aware that the actress is quite the social media star. She often treats fans to sneak-peeks of her personal and professional life on her Instagram stories. Keeping up with this trajectory, Priyanka has been sharing a lot of glimpses from the promotions of The Matrix Resurrections as well, leaving fans excited to watch her in the popular franchise. A few hours back, PeeCee yet again took to the photo-blogging site, and shared pictures as she jetted off for the film’s premiere.

In the pictures shared by Priyanka on her Instagram stories, one can see her seated on a plane, while she exuded total boss-lady vibes. Priyanka slayed in a dark green co-ord set, while she kept her shoulder-length hair open. The actress opted for minimal makeup, while she wore white sneakers for footwear. Beside Priyanka was seated her cousin and photographer Divya Akhouri. She too looked gorgeous in a printed shirt, straight-legged denim pants, and brown ankle boots.

Sharing this picture, Priyanka captioned it, “Double celebration Happy Birthday @divya_jyoti and happy @thematrixmovie premiere!! Let’s gooooo! (red heart emoji)” She shared another picture with Anjula Acharia.

Take a look:

In another story, Priyanka shared a glimpse of a blue pill and a red pill. There was also a medicine bottle with her name on it. For the unversed, the 'blue pill or red pill' debate in The Matrix refers to one's choices. While choosing the blue pill brings blissful ignorance, the red pill brings along with it the knowledge of truth and reality. In another story, Priyanka shared a glimpse of a blue pill and a red pill. There was also a medicine bottle with her name on it. For the unversed, the 'blue pill or red pill' debate in The Matrix refers to one's choices. While choosing the blue pill brings blissful ignorance, the red pill brings along with it the knowledge of truth and reality. Take a look:

Talking about the film, The Matrix Resurrections is directed by Lana Wachowski is slated for release in the theatres and on HBO Max on December 22nd. It features Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick and Yahaya Abdul-Mateen II.

In regards to Bollywood, Priyanka will be seen in the Farhan Akhtar directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.