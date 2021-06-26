Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ brother Siddharth’s ex fiancee Ishita Kumar gets hitched; See PICS

The former fiancee of Siddharth Chopra, Ishita Kumar tied the knot in London. Siddharth who was all set to get married to Ishita in 2019, had called off their wedding.

Ishita Kumar, the former fiancee of superstar Jonas’ brother Siddharth Chopra, recently got married. Ishita tied the knot in London and shared several pictures taken during the wedding rituals on her official Instagram handle. Ishita Kumar was all smiles in the candid pictures. Donned in red saree and traditional jewellery, Ishita surely made a beautiful bride. “All my love,” she captioned the picture collection. Ishita’s followers congratulated the couple on their special day. One of her well-wishers said, “God bless both of you”. “Congratulations Ishita. Loads of love and good wishes to u both,” another follower dropped a comment.

Siddharth Chopra and Ishita Kumar, who were set to get married in the year 2019, called off their wedding at the last moment. The wedding was planned to take place in Mumbai and the entire family of Siddharth Chopra including his sister Priyanka Chopra and cousin had flown to the city. Take a look:

Priyanka along with her husband Nick Jonas travelled to India for the ‘Roka’ ceremony. The star, back then, shared the pictures from the event and captioned it, “So proud of my baby brother. Ishita welcome to the family...you are so beautiful together...I wish you both the best for the future! Happy Roka!! @ishittaakumar @siddharthchopra89.”

In a statement to SpotboyE, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra shared that her son Siddharth wasn’t ready for marriage yet and he needed more time. Soon after calling off their marriage, Ishita moved to London. She posted a picture of her on the gram and said, “Cheers to new beginnings. With a goodbye kiss to beautiful endings.” In another post, she said, “Back in London, Time to focus on work.”

