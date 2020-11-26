Priyanka Chopra Jonas calls Diego Maradona 'a true legend' as she mourns Argentinian footballer's demise

Diego Maradona, who is known for achieving several milestones in his prolific career, was mourned by millions of fans from around the world as well as personalities from the film fraternity.

The world of football got a little poorer on Wednesday when Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 60. The footballer, who is known for achieving several milestones in his prolific career, was mourned by millions of fans from around the world as well as personalities from the film fraternity. From to Kareena Kapoor Khan, several actors paid their tributes on social media.

One of them was Jonas, who took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of Maradona in action on the field. The actress Calling him he 'greatest' of all time, the actress wrote, "RIP Diego Maradona. One of the greatest players of all time. A true legend."

Many who mourned the footballer's demise, called him 'God on the pitch'. Apart from Priyanka, Kareena also condoled his death and wrote, "Rest In Power." Whereas, her sister Karisma Kapoor shared pictures from the time she met Maradona and captioned it, "Had the honour of meeting this legend RiP #diegomaradona."

Take a look at Priyanka's post below:

In the span of his legendary career, Diego Maradona led Argentina to victory as the captain in the 1986 World Cup making him the greatest of all time in the country's footballing history. Argentine President Alberto Fernandez immediately announced three days of national mourning in the South American country with current day Argentinian star Lionel Messi saying Maradona was "eternal".

ALSO READ: Diego Maradona passes away: Ranveer Singh, Ishaan Khatter, Bipasha Basu & others mourn the legend's demise

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×