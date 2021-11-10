Priyanka Chopra Jonas calls her engagement ring the most cherished jewellery: I am very sentimental about it

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are one of the most talked about couples in the showbiz world. The couple is married for almost three years now and they never fail to dish out major relationship goals with their mushy chemistry. Interestingly, neither PeeCee nor Nick shy away from expressing their love for each other. Recently, the power couple made it to the headlines after Priyanka had opened up about her most stunning and cherished jewellery which happens to be her engagement ring which is worth Rs 2 crore.

During her recent interaction with Vogue Arabia, Priyanka stated that she is very sentimental about her jewellery because of the memories attached to it. Quipping about her stunning jewellery, the Bajirao Mastani actress stated, “If I don’t say my engagement ring, my husband (Nick Jonas) will kill me. Kidding!” She further went on to say, “I have to say it was my engagement ring because it was unexpected and I am very sentimental about the jewellery that I wear, it’s always associated with memories for me so I would definitely say that”.

For the uninitiated, Nick and Priyanka had tied the knot in a grand wedding in Jodhpur in 2018 as per Hindu and Christian rituals. The wedding took place months after Nick had popped the question. Talking about the engagement ring, Nick, on a radio show, had stated, “All I knew she said that it has to be Tiffany's. It had a special connection with her father who passed some years away. I knew it had to be Tiffany's and at that point, I just said, guys, I need help. So they came. Both of them have done it before and had done a very good job”.