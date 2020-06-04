Priyanka Chopra Jonas calls Parineeti Chopra's post 'amazing' as she pens heartening birthday wish for father

Parineeti Chopra treats fans with throwback photos and a video as she wishes her father Pawan Chopra with a heartwarming birthday wish on her social media account.

Due to the COVID 19 lockdown, celebrations and festivals have taken a backseat in our lives but this has not stopped everyone to shower wishes for their loved ones on social media. Today, has posted a sweet birthday wish for her father Pawan Chopra on her social media account. The actress has shared a series of throwback pictures on her Instagram account on this special occasion. In the first picture shared, we can see Pari standing next to her brother’s walking chair while her parents are standing behind them.

In the second photo, we can see the actress's father singing while Pari and her mom Reena Chopra look at him. In the third picture, we can see the beautiful bond between a father and daughter as Pawan Chopra feeds a cake to Pari. In the fourth picture, Parineeti Chopra’s father is seen sitting on a scooter and the last one is a video where her father is seen singing while her mother captures the beautiful scenic beauty. Not only this but the Ishaqzaade actress has also penned a heartening birthday wish for her father.

She wrote, "My dad. The guy who put singing into my veins. He sings before he talks. Makes fun of everything. Everything. Is car obsessed. Buys scooters and redesigns them. Feeds everyone else before eating himself. Does not understand the concept of ordering “less” from a menu. Army businessman. Mimics every human being he meets. (Which means he likes you). Insists on growing every vegetable at home. Hates processed food. Works out 2 hours every morning and puts us to shame. Cannot eat curd if it has malai. 3 bowls of dessert is nothing. HAPPY BIRTHDAY DAD! @pawanchopra01 P.S. Our parents send us these singing videos from every holiday they take."

Many fans and celebrities have showered wishes for the actress's father on his birthday. Even Parineeti's cousin and actress Jonas showered love and commented, "Amazing!"

Check out Parineeti Chopra's post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be collaborating with again after Ishaqzaade and Namaste England in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. It has been helmed by Dibakar Banerjee and is one of the most awaited movies of this year. However, its release date has been postponed owing to the current situation prevailing in the country. The actress will be next seen in The Girl On The Train which is a remake of the Hollywood movie of the same name and the Saina Nehwal Biopic.

