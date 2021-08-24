Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates her late father Ashok Chopra’s birthday

Bollywood actress Jonas celebrated her late father Ashok Chopra’s birth anniversary on Tuesday. The actress shared the cake picture on her Instagram stories. She is currently in the UK for her next project. She was very close to her father and always shares his pictures on the social handle. The actress also tagged her mother and brother's name in the picture. Meanwhile, she always keeps her fans updated about herself. Recently, she had posted a beautiful selfie picture of her on Instagram.

Coming back to her father’s birth anniversary, Priyanka shared a cake picture with ‘Happy Birthday Papa’ written on it. Her father passed away on June 10, 2013, in Mumbai. She also has a tattoo written with ‘Daddy’s lil girl’. Her recent selfie picture was flooded with comments. One of the users wrote, “Perfection”, another said, “Absolutely stunning”. Nick Jonas also commented and dropped red hearts. Recently, the couple reunited after Nick came down to London. They are often seen together.

The actress is an avid social media user and always shares pictures on her social media. Her Instagram feed is filled with lovely moments.

Take a look at the screenshot here:

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The White Tiger alongside Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. She is currently shooting for her upcoming project Citadel in collaboration with Richard Madden. Priyanka also has Text For You and Matrix in the pipeline. Recently, Farhan Akhtar has also announced his next directorial Jee Le Zaraa with , Priyanka Chopra and .

