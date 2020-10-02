Priyanka Chopra Jonas condemns Balrampur incident: We must hang our heads in shame that we failed women

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has recently joined the bandwagon of celebs who have condemned the horrific incident of Balrampur. Check out her post.

Graphic Content Trigger Warning

The horrific incident of Hathras has shocked everyone, and it has been condemned widely on social media. People have expressed shock over the attack and gang-rape of a young woman who later succumbed to her injuries. However, yet another barbaric incident has now grabbed headlines. A 22-year old student has been raped and brutalized in Balrampur. Numerous Bollywood celebs have condemned both the incidents and expressed their anguish on social media. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Swara Bhasker, etc. are among them.

Now, Jonas has also penned her thoughts in connection with the same. The actress has stated that each rape is not just another number. She also talks about how the family behind it has to live with the horror forever. She further writes, “Each of us must live with these unabated acts of brutality and hang our heads in shame that we failed our women. Collectively.” Earlier, Priyanka had also shared a post on the Hathras incident.

Check out her post below:

The actress penned a poem earlier while seeking justice for the Hathras victim. She talks about how crime happens despite numerous young girls and women crying. Priyanka further highlights the fact that no one hears their screams. She further draws reference to Nirbhaya and asks how many years will the same thing happen again and again. The actress then takes a sly dig at the law for being mute to the screams of the women. In her recent post, Priyanka has termed the Balrampur incident to be a horrific one.

