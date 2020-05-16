WATCH: Priyanka Chopra dancing to the beats of a Punjabi track is what you need to brighten up your weekend
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a diva and there is no denying that after all. None the less, time and again, she manages to prove why we call her one with some of the most effortless videos and photos. And it looks like, tonight is one of those days after all. Priyanka has been keeping rather busy going all out in spreading awareness about COVID 19 while also lending her support along with husband Nick Jonas to various initiatives that help people cope up with the situation.
And while she has been doing all that, today seems to be a treat for all the fans as we definitely cannot get enough of this BTS video from one of her photoshoots. While one might wonder we would see her posing and getting ready, the video actually sees her dance to the tracks of a Punjabi upbeat song and well, we agree to her when she says it is a weekend mood altogether. She is seen in her bathrobe, probably right before she is to do the shoot, and she looks as stunning and as poised as ever, even while dancing.
Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas' video here:
Priyanka went on to caption the video as, 'Dancing into the weekend. There is always something to be grateful for. #flashbackfriday.' And well, we think while the Fridays are sure for flashbacks, the weekends always bring about the party side of us. So even if you are at home and can't do anything about the lockdown, just jazz your weekend up a little with some getting ready and dancing followed by good food!
