Priyanka Chopra Jonas' dress for Matrix promotions is inspired by London's fall; See pic

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a star and she always makes head turn with her fashion game. The diva knows that her fans love to look at her pictures and videos that she posts on her Instagram. Keeping this craze in mind PeeCee too stays quite active on her social media and keeps sharing her stunning pictures and shares her life updates with her fans and followers. Well, today yet again the diva took to her gram to share a cute video of her enjoying the fall season in London as she is promoting her upcoming movie Matrix 4.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a video of her wearing a figure-hugging green dress. The actress can be seen posing in different angles as the video moves further. She has paired her dress with orange pumps. PeeCee has left her hair open and can be seen smiling as she poses in front of a goegous looking orange tree. The background, the scenary and a stunning PeeCee posing make for a perfect picture. Sharing this video, Priyanka wrote, “Fall in London #MatrixPromotions @thematrixmovie.”

Take a look:

Ever since the trailer of Matrix 4 was released, the film has been one of the most-anticipated projects and has left fans with a lot of questions and theories. It hasn't been confirmed yet as to what role Chopra will be playing in the upcoming film. The film has been slated for a release in theatres as well as HBO Max on December 22.

Apart from Matrix 4, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Bollywood that fans are really looking forward to.