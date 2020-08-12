  1. Home
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is elated as she completes her memoir 'Unfinished': Cannot wait to share it with you all

Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced her memoir titled 'Unfinished' back in 2018. The actress has now revealed that it is finally complete.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a multitalented diva and there is no denying this fact. The gorgeous actress has ruled over not only Bollywood but also Hollywood. PeeCee is now a global icon and enjoys a huge fan following all over the world. She is someone who can act, dance, and sing perfectly at the same time. And now, Priyanka is all set to add yet another feather to her cap. For the unversed, she has now completed her memoir ‘Unfinished.’

The actress had announced her memoir back in 2018 and now she has finally finished writing it. Chopra has now taken to Twitter for expressing her happiness over the same. She writes, “Unfinished is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life. #ComingSoon #unfinished.” Netizens showered the actress with congratulatory comments as soon as she shared the tweet.

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in the movie The Sky Is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Suresh Saraf in the lead roles. It marked her comeback into Bollywood after a long hiatus. The actress has some interesting projects coming up as of now that include Matrix 4 and We Can Be Heroes. On the personal front, the stunning diva is married to international singer Nick Jonas and the two of them are currently one of the most adorable couples of the entertainment industry.

