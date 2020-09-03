Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoys the last few days of summer as she shares a stunning PHOTO in a breezy outfit

Priyanka Chopra Jonas always grabs attention whenever she shares something on social media. Meanwhile, take a look at her latest picture on Instagram.

Jonas is the ultimate diva in there is no denying this fact. The former Miss World is now considered a global icon, who has a fan following all over the world. If Bollywood was not enough, PeeCee made her presence felt in Hollywood too and is currently at the best phase of her career. Despite being busy at work, the actress never fails to keep her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life on social media.

As we speak of this, Priyanka has once again shared a picture on her Instagram handle that surely deserves your attention. The actress opts for a breezy off-white spaghetti dress and wears a pair of cool sunglasses to further add the oomph factor to it. She ties up her hair into a messy bun and chooses a neutral makeup look to compliment her outfit of the day. Apart from that, her caption also grabs our attention here that reads, “The last few days of summer...”

Check out the picture below:

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas treated her followers with yet another surprise sometime back when she announced the completion of her memoir titled ‘Unfinished.’ The actress also gave a glimpse of her work on social media. Moving on, she was last seen in the movie The Sky Is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. It also marked her comeback to Bollywood after a long hiatus. She is now gearing up for a few more projects that include Matrix 4, and We Can Be Heroes.

