Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoys 'Sunday Skies' as she captures a mesmerizing shot of clouds; PIC

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture of the wide blue sky. Take a look.

Jonas has been enjoying her time in the UK along with her hubby Nick Jonas and their dogs. The actress posted several photos of her day out relishing the ‘country living’ along with her family. The star had been extremely busy will her professional commitments and only recently got the opportunity to take a step back and spend some much-needed quality time with her loved ones. In a recent snap, the actress showed off her photography skills.

Priyanka took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of the wide blue sky. The wide angle picture showed clouds aligned in a beautiful pattern in the sky. The actress was surprised to witness the amazing scenery and even held spectacles in front of the camera’s lens while capturing the shot. The actress truly knows how to click good pictures and that is evident from her post. Along with the mesmerizing snap, the actress wrote, “Sunday Skies” and added a few shocked emojis to summarize her feelings.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Instagram post:

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, will be officially launching Kabir Bedi's autobiography, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor, on April 19. The actor took to his social media handle to share how thrilled that Priyanka will be unveiling the book virtually. The actor wrote, "Thrilled to Bits!!! @PriyankaChopra is officially launching my book “Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor” on 19 April, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. IST."

