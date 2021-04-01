  1. Home
Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoys the UK sun; Says it hits ‘differently’ while posing for a PIC in a stunning dress

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her gorgeous yellow-coloured maxi dress. Take a look.
Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoys the UK sun; Says it hits 'differently' while posing for a PIC in a stunning dress
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been quite busy lately, considering all her amazing projects. The actress, who recently opened her restaurant Sona in New York, got some time off to celebrate Holi with Nick Jonas and his family. The actress is a true fashion icon and she has repeatedly proved she can pull off any look. Each time the star posts a picture on her social media, she instantly grabs eyeballs with her breathtaking presence. Priyanka took to her Instagram handle to post a snap in a gorgeous dress, while she enjoyed the sun in the UK.

In the photo, Priyanka can be seen enjoying the outdoors, as she whimsically poses for a perfect shot. The star can be seen donning a stunning yellow-coloured maxi dress as she jumps out of pure joy. Explaining her reason for her excitement in the photo’s caption, she wrote, “Sunshine hits differently these days". Fans of the actress were thrilled to see the star in her beautiful new attire and showered her with compliments with a stream of heart eyes and fire emojis under the post.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Instagram post:

Only a few days ago, the actress shared glimpses of her new restaurant Sona, on the photo and video sharing platform. While posting the mouth-watering pictures of the dishes, the White Tiger star wrote, “What started as a simple craving for great Indian food has become this labour of love, and I can’t wait to welcome you all in, and for you to experience timeless India in the heart of NYC!"

