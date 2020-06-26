Priyanka Chopra Jonas expresses gratitude for having a home to quarantine in: It has been truly humbling

Priyanka Chopra Jonas got talking about staying at home amid the quarantine and also highlighted how it has been a rather humbling experience. Read on to know more.

Jonas is definitely one of the few actresses who has made it big in India as well as abroad. The actress was amongst the few to have featured on Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes special that premiered on Facebook. Along with her, there were other stars too, who came together talk about stories of the frontline workers who have been working to fight the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

While the discussions varied about a lot of things, something that Priyanka went on to speak about is how she is happy that she is home and can stay home, with her family. She went on to say, “Quarantine for me has been truly humbling. I come from India and reading reports about how people are dying of hunger and not of COVID just makes me realize how much of a privileged position I have, just because I have a home that I can quarantine in. I have the ability to stay with my family, my husband."

The actress had also spoken about the medical community and how since she belongs to a family that has doctor parents, she is in awe of everything they have been doing. Further, she also narrated the story of a nurse in the US. Along with her, everyone spoke up for a cause as they narrated the stories of health workers, volunteers at refugee camps, and everyone else fighting this battle of Coronavirus.

On the work front, Priyanka has a couple of projects ahead and while she was in India earlier this year for the shoot of the same, everything seems to have come to a standstill right now. None the less, with things gradually resuming, there sure is a lot in store for all of us.

Credits :Facebook

