Priyanka Chopra Jonas extends support to students protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act: Every voice counts

Raising concern against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Priyanka Chopra Jonas tweeted a picture on her social media account.

On Sunday, India saw the entire country divided in over the Citizenship Amendment Act that was passed and the students went on to protest that bill which has become an Act now. Bollywood celebrities are posting on social media expressing their concerns about the situation. From Rajinikanth to , everyone has been showing their support. And the recent one to join the list is Jonas. PeeCee is known to be vocal when it comes to such situations. The actress had even raised voice for the hazardous pollution in Delhi.

Raising concern against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the actress tweeted a picture on her social media account. The post read as "Education for every child is our dream. Education is what empowered them to think independently. We have raised them to have a voice. In a thriving democracy, to raise one's voice peacefully and be met with the violence is wrong. Every voice counts. And each voice will work towards changing India. #HaveVoiceWillRaise #HaveVoiceMustRaise." Priyanka's fans loved the actress for showing her support to them and praise her calling her an inspiration.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's tweet here:

While wrote, "In a democracy like ours, it’s sad to see violence against citizens for voicing their opinion through peaceful protests. There should be no place for violence of any form & intent in our country. I strongly condemn this act", while Alia shared a picture of the Preamble to the Constitution and then also wrote, 'Learn from the students.' On the other hand, Kangana expressed her opinion by calling out the Bollywood actors who have chosen to remain silent about the entire matter.

