Priyanka Chopra Jonas feels ‘cute’ as she faults trendy space buns and hoop earrings in latest PHOTO

Priyanka Chopra took to her Insta handle to share another adorable selfie in which she is seen wearing a beige top paired with a brown coloured jacket.

Bollywood’s beloved Jonas has aced it all in fashion choices and has left people in awe with her impeccable sartorial choices. The White Tiger actress is known for grabbing all the eyeballs with her comfy yet stunning sense of style. Each time the diva steps out in the city, she can be seen rocking a variety of bold looks. From pulling off traditional outfits to donning chic and trendy western wear, the actress knows exactly how to amaze everyone.

Priyanka’s Instagram handle is filled with gorgeous photos of herself in which she is seen sporting different attires. The actress is unafraid of playing with colours and owns each look she opts for. Now, the star took to her Insta handle to share another adorable selfie. In the photo, Priyanka can be seen wearing a beige top paired with a brown coloured jacket. She can be seen wearing golden jewelry to complete her look. She styled her hair into adorable space buns and was seen wearing tinted glasses. Fans took to the comments section of the post to shower love on the actress’s beautiful photo.

Along with the mesmerizing photo, she also penned a short caption: “Felt cute, might delete later.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has quite a few projects lined up in front of her. The actress is all prepped to be seen in Citadel, Text for You, Matrix 4. Besides this, she will also be a part of an Indian wedding comedy alongside Mindy Kaling.

Also Read| Priyanka Chopra Jonas is ‘so proud’ of Nick Jonas as his web series bags 12 Daytime Emmy nominations

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Share your comment ×