Priyanka Chopra Jonas flaunts her winter glow in a turtleneck sweater as she goofs around with filters; WATCH

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in London with her hubby Nick, has dropped a glowy filter video wherein she seems to be in a fun mood. Check out her post.

The global star has been grabbing headlines for her personal and professional life. The desi girl recently made headlines as she completed two years of her marital bliss with husband Nick Jonas. And, the duo celebrated it on social media by dedicating sweet posts to each other. The Quantico star sent the internet into a meltdown as she shared her breathtaking photos from her royal wedding. Needless to say, the diva is unstoppable as she is continuing to steal our hearts with her amazing social media posts.

Now, in her latest post, the desi girl seems to be in a fun mood as she can be seen making a video with sparkly filters. She took to her Instagram stories and shared a video wherein she can be seen flaunting her glow in a turtleneck white sweater.

In the video, she can be seen exploring filters. The Fashion star looks absolutely gorgeous and was seen complimenting her look with pink lipstick. In the video, she can be heard saying, “Total fun.” One simply cannot miss her charming smile.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra Instagram post:

On the personal front, the global star is currently in London with husband Nick Jonas and has been dropping pictures on social media. Meanwhile, Priyanka is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after stars in the film industry and has some good projects in her kitty. She has completed the shoot of her upcoming movie Matrix 4. She will also be seen in The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. Directed by Ramin Bahrani, the film marks desi girl’s first outing with the Stree star. The film will release on Netflix. Besides this, the Mary Kom star also has We Can Be Heroes in the pipeline.

