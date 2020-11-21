Priyanka Chopra Jonas gears up for 'early morning work weekend' in London with a face shield and mask; PHOTO

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently in London, dropped an early morning selfie as she headed out for work. The global star took all the safety measures amid the COVID 19 outbreak before heading out.

Over the past few days, Jonas has been spending time in London and has been keeping fans updated about her shenanigans on social media. On Saturday morning, she did the same by sharing a face mask, shield clad selfie as she headed out to work on the weekend. Following all the safety precautions in the midst of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, Priyanka headed out in London. She gave fans a sneak peek of her working weekend with it.

Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka shared a selfie in which she was seen sporting a black and white polka-dotted mask and a face shield to safeguard herself amid the pandemic. With it, she revealed that her weekend would be all about work. The gorgeous star recently also shared a beautiful photo on her Instagram handle from an illusion place in London and called it 'Home.' Today, she shared her selfie and wrote, "Early morning work weeekend! Let's gooooooooo."

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently was seen in the We Can Be Heroes teaser as the antagonist. Fans loved her stint in the teaser and were excited to see her as a part of it. Not just this, last month, Priyanka last month was shooting in Germany for Matrix 4 co-starring Keanu Reeves. She kept sharing photos from Germany while she was working. When she returned home to Nick Jonas and her pets, the gorgeous star shared the cutest reunion photos on social media and sent the internet into a frenzy. Besides Matrix 4, Priyanka also will be seen in the Netflix film, The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. The film is based on a best selling book by the same name.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas' selfie:

