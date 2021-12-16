Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets candid, reveals what her 'perfect day' looks like; WATCH

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is, by all means, a social media star. Amid her busy work schedules, Priyanka ensures to remain active on her social media handles, and keep her millions of fans entertained and engaged. The actress often treats them with glimpses of her life, both personal and professional. Keeping up with this trajectory, early morning today, Priyanka yet again took to her Instagram stories and had a fun and interactive ‘Ask Me Anything’ session with her followers where they asked her questions and she answered.

In the videos shared by Priyanka, she can be seen having Biryani for lunch on set, while she promotes her upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections starring Keanu Reeves. One of the questions asked to the actress was, “What is your perfect day?” Priyanka gave her fans a detailed look into what her ‘perfect day’ looks like. She said, “My perfect day, would be, knowing, that the day before, I wrapped something that I loved doing, like a great project or something, and the feeling and liberation that you feel after you’ve wrapped something is so amazing.”

Priyanka continues, “So, my perfect day would be waking up late, after knowing that I’ve done some amazing work that I’m proud of, eating at like noon, in my bed, with my dogs all around me, and then having a luxurious shower, going downstairs, hanging out with friends, with family, and just having a day by the pool with my friends, family. That’s my favorite perfect day.”

Take a look:

At the work front, apart from The Matrix Resurrections, Priyanka has her debut web-series Citadel in the pipeline. Coming to Bollywood, Priyanka will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

