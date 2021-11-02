Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets her COVID 19 vaccine booster shot, urges all to get vaccinated; PIC

by Prerna Verma   |  Updated on Nov 02, 2021 07:40 AM IST
   
Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets her COVID 19 vaccine booster shot, urges all to get vaccinated; PIC
Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets her COVID 19 vaccine booster shot, urges all to get vaccinated; PIC (Pic credit - Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one actress who is quite active on her social media handle. She believes in sharing all the major updates on her social media handle for her fans and followers. We all know that the COVID-19 virus has made our lives very difficult. It had become necessary for everyone to take the vaccination doses to protect themselves from the virus. PeeCee had taken to her Instagram handle when she had taken both her doses and now the actress has got her booster dose. 

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a picture of herself after she got her booster dose. She even asked her fans to get vaccinated. The booster dose is taken generally 6 months after the second jab. In the picture, PeeCee can be seen sitting giving her side profile to the camera. She is wearing a green coloured jacket that was pulled down from the shoulder of one side to give the jab. Her arm had a band-aid stuck on it after the jab. The actress sat with a serious expression and asked everyone to get vaccinated. 

Take a look:

peecee jab

Priyanka Chopra was currently touring with her hubby Nick Jonas to be by his side while the Jonas Brothers performed on their musical tour. Recently she took to her Instagram handle to post a lovey-dovey picture of her with Nick to congratulate him for completing a successful musical tour. 

On the work front, PeeCee has been shooting for her Hollywood web series Citadel. Talking about Bollywood, she has an exciting project titled ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif lined up. 

ALSO READ: PICS: Priyanka Chopra finds her ‘happy place’ as she embraces hubby Nick Jonas in a warm hug

Credits: Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram


