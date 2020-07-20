Priyanka Chopra Jonas getting playful with a little kid in an adorable way will drive away Monday blues; WATCH

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently celebrated her birthday in the US with hubby Nick Jonas at home. However, several wishes poured in for her on social media. One of them featured an adorable video of PeeCee playing with a little kid and it is bound to melt your heart.

Actress Jonas turned a year older just a few days ago and her fans ensured that she had a great day by pouring in good wishes on social media. From her close friends to co-stars to her family members, all shared adorable photos with Priyanka and wished her on social media. However, one of the cutest wishes came from her Quantico co-star who shared an adorable video of PeeCee playing with her little kid. Priyanka is extremely fond of kids and often her photos of chilling with her niece Sky Krishna go viral.

However, on her birthday, her Quantico co-star Yasmine Al Massri dropped the cutest throwback video of Priyanka chilling with her son Liam. In the video, the gorgeous star can be seen getting playful with the little one. From cuddling to tickling to just getting goofy together, Priyanka and Yasmine’s son were seen having a gala time in the throwback video. The video surely left fans of Priyanka in awe as they got to see the fun and cool side to her.

PeeCee could be seen clad in a white dress as she cuddled and played with the little kid in the most fun and adorable way. Several fans commented on the video and called her ‘coolest aunt ever.’

Meanwhile, Priyanka received wishes from , , Kareena Kapoor Khan and others on social media. Nick Jonas also penned the most adorable wish for wife Priyanka and left her in awe. Meanwhile, Priyanka began her week on a happy note and shared an adorable photo with husband Nick Jonas. She recalled the day he proposed to her 2 years ago in an endearing post. On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. She will now be seen in The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao.

