Priyanka Chopra Jonas gives fans insight into life at home; Shares ADORABLE new pic with her dogs

Priyanka Chopra has shared a pawfect photo with her dogs. The actress is looking very happy in between them.

Jonas is a dog lover and never minds sharing pictures with her dogs. She loves them a lot and has three dogs, who also have separate Instagram pages. She shares their pictures and updates on the pages. The actress is currently in the US and has been spending a lot of quality time with them. Today, she shared another beautiful picture with all her three dogs on Instagram. She is looking so happily between them. The couple has three dogs- Gino, Panda and Diana.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram stories, she is seen surrounded by them. The actress is wearing a blue coloured sweatshirt and paired it with shorts. She has kept her hair in a bun style. She captioned the picture as ‘The best kinda love’ followed by a heart emoji. Recently, she has shared a picture with her dogs and showed us how she is spending her lazy afternoon in the US. To note, the actress is not seen in any films off lately. She has been missing from the silver screen.

She has opened her restaurant Sona in New York. Taking to Instagram, the actress expressed her gratitude to the entire team of Sona. Sharing the photos, an overwhlemed Priyanka wrote, "I cannot believe I’m finally at @sonanewyork and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning. My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience. From my namesake private dining room, Mimi’s, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City."

Take a look at the screenshot here:

Priyanka is working on a few projects including Citadel and Text For You. She will also be seen in The Matrix 4.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares a pawfect PHOTO with her darling pet Diana; Calls it 'Fav co worker'

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

Share your comment ×