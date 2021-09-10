Priyanka Chopra Jonas gives out Friday night feel good vibes in her comfy attire; PIC inside

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one such actress who keeps her fans and followers hooked on her social media handle by posting gorgeous pictures of her. The diva makes heads turn we bet her fans must be skipping a heartbeat every time they look at her picture. Well, to set the weekend mood right, PeeCee took to her Instagram to drop a picture of herself looking gorgeous in a comfy tracksuit. Her attire is perfect for comfortable Friday night chill scenes at home.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a selfie of her from the top angle. She wore a simple white tee with a coconut drawn in the middle and paired it with a Pyjama that had a blue floral design on it. She had minimalistic makeup on her face as she stood stylishly leaning on a cabinet. Sharing this picture, PeeCee wrote, “Fit for the day”. Indeed, her attire is truly fit for the day.

Take a look:

Last week, and Nick Jonas also sent netizens in a tizzy as they posed for a cheeky photo where the actress referred to herself as "snack" while the Sucker singer was seen posing with a butter knife and fork. The couple's loved-up moment left fans hailing the duo as the hottest Hollywood duo.

In the meantime, Priyanka has also been busy with the shooting of her upcoming project, Citadel which the actress has been dropping glimpses off from her onset moments. Also, fans are praising the actress as the trailer of Matrix 4 just dropped.

