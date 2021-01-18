Priyanka Chopra Jonas gives a shout out to Keith Gomes’ directorial Shameless; Roots for its success

Starring Sayani Gupta in the lead, Shameless is contesting in Oscars 2021 in short film category and Priyanka Chopra Jonas has come out in the support of the team.

Keith Gomes’ short film Shameless has been creating a lot of buzz in the town these days. After all, the movie which has been bankrolled by Shabinaa Khan is in the race for Oscars 2021. The movie has been contesting under the Oscars Short Film category. For the uninitiated, Shameless happens to be a fast-paced dark comedy thriller which comes with a duration of 15 minutes. It highlights the truth of the society wherein people are losing human connection and getting isolated due to their dependence on social media and technology.

While a lot of celebs have been talking about Shameless, recently, Jonas also rooted for the movies success and gave the team a shoutout. The actress shared the poster of the movie in her Instagram story and urged people to support the movie and other short film makers who are in Oscars race this year. She wrote, "Check out these movie guys!! Let's get these amazing filmmaker's traction! #shameless_shortfilm #oscar2021 #oscars." Earlier, her production house, Purple Pebble picture had also rooted for the movie’s success and shared a post on Instagram which read as “We love all of the amazing Indian filmmakers in the mix for the Academy Awards shorts category! Wishing everyone the best of luck! Excited to see more content from emerging Indian filmmakers take the global front.”

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s post rooting for Shameless. To note, the Keith Gomes directorial features Sayani Gupta, Hussain Dalal, and Rishabh Kapoor in the lead.

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Instagram

