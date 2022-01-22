Priyanka Chopra Jonas is going to be a doting mommy and THESE cute moments with her niece are proof

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her singer husband, Nick Jonas, have embraced the parenthood journey through surrogacy. The couple left their fans elated after they made the announcement via social media. As per the reports in TMZ, Priyanka and Nick have been blessed with a daughter. The baby was reportedly born on Saturday in a Southern California hospital. Fans to personalities from Bollywood and Hollywood industries have poured in love on the couple as they enter the new phase of life.

Though Priyanka Chopra is embracing motherhood for the first time, it looks like the global diva will become one extremely doting mother. Why do we say so? Well, she is the most caring and loving woman around kids AND WE HAVE THE PROOF. If you follow Priyanka Chopra on social media, then you must be aware that the ‘Mary Kom’ actress often spends time with her little niece- Sky Krishna. From playing dress-up to swimming time to bedtime stories, Priyanka’s niece can’t leave her side for a second.

While fans’ can’t wait to catch the first glimpse of Priyanka and Nick’s baby, we bring to you cute moments of the actress’ with her niece that proves she’s going to be the best “momma”.

Take a look:

Previously in an interview with Vanity Fair magazine, the actress had spoken about starting a family with Nick. Priyanka was asked whether her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra hopes to become a grandma someday. “They’re a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens,” Priyanka had said.

Well, it just happened and we’re delighted.

Announcing the good news, Nick and Priyanka on their social media handles wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

