Priyanka Chopra Jonas is going to be a super mom to her baby girl: Cousin Meera Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dropped a major surprise announcement yesterday. The couple took to their social media handles and informed fans that they have welcomed their first baby through surrogacy. Now, in a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra expressed happiness and confidently said that the 'Sky is Pink' actress will be a super mother.

Speaking to India Today, Meera said, "Priyanka always wanted to have a lot of kids. So, I am very happy for this new chapter in her life, she is going to be a super mom to her baby girl. She has excelled in every area of her life. So, being a mother is an extension to her powerful self, we are all very proud of her."

Announcing the good news, Priyanka and Nick took to their social media handles and shared, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much." The baby announcement left the internet in a tizzy.

According to the sources of TMZ, Priyanka and Nick’s baby was born on Saturday in a Southern California hospital via surrogacy.

On the work front, Priyanka was recently seen in Matrix: The Resurrections, where she played the character of Sati. She will next be seen in the web series called Citadel, helmed by the Russo Brothers. She also has Farhan Akhtar directorial Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.

