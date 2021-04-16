Priyanka Chopra Jonas is 'grateful' for the 'Country Life' as she captures her sunkissed glow in a selfie

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her social media handle to treat fans with a gorgeous glimpse of herself enjoying the 'Country Life' in the UK. The Barfi star left fans in awe of her dolled up avatar in the same.

Actress Jonas is making the most of her 'Country Life' before she returns back to the grind and her social media handle has been filled with glimpses of it. The global star recently shared several photos of her and Nick Jonas' pets, Panda, Gino and Diana on social media enjoying themselves in the greenery of a park. Now, Priyanka too seems to have hopped onto the bandwagon and is enjoying the light in the countryside as she dropped a selfie on social media to give her fans a sneak peek.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a selfie in which the Quantico star could be seen sitting on a couch apparently near the window. She soaked in the sun as she clicked a selfie from behind. In the photo, Priyanka is seen clad in a beige top and her pastel shade of lipstick elevated her casual look to another level. The star is also seen sporting a beaded neckpiece in the sun-kissed selfie and her hair is styled perfectly.

Sharing the selfie, Priyanka tagged a location, 'Country Life' and wrote, "Living in the light. #grateful." As soon as she dropped the photo, fans started dropping comments and praised her look.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is shooting for Citadel with Richard Madden in the UK. She will also be seen in Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves. Besides this, she recently revealed in a Twitter 'Ask PCJ' session that her next Bollywood film is lined up for next year and since then, fans in India have been excited to know more details about the project. Recently, she was on the headlines as she was a presenter at the BAFTA Awards.

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Instagram

