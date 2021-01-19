Priyanka Chopra Jonas hails Team India’s ‘incredible victory’ against Australia; Says ‘Dil khush kar diya aaj’

As Team India won the test series against Australia in the Gabba Stadium and marked it a historic win, Priyanka Chopra Jonas hailed our cricketers and said that it was just the kind of good news we all needed.

India is in a celebratory mode today as our cricket team has managed to create a world record after beating Australia in the recent Test series in the Gabba Stadium. To note, Australia has remained undefeated at the venue for 32 years. While it is a historic moment for the country, everyone has been cheering up for our players. In fact, several celebrities like , , have heaped praises for Team India on social media.

And now, Jonas, who is also proud of Team India’s historic win, has shared a post celebrating the iconic moment. The actress shared a video capturing the incredible moment wherein Team India created history in the Gabba stadium as they clinched the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21. In the caption, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress called it an incredible victory. She wrote, “Wohoooo #TeamIndia…what an incredible victory. Dil khush kar diya aaj! @indiancricketteam.” Furthermore, Priyanka sang praises for Rishabh Pant for his stupendous performance. “Despite all the odds and injuries, the young team stormed the #Gaba and retained the #BorderGavaskarTrophy. What an innings @rishabpant. Just the kind of good news we needed. #TeamIndia.”

On the other hand, Virat Kohli also lauded Team India’s historic triumph against Australia. He tweeted “WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. Cheers.”

Also Read: Ranveer Singh is ‘delirious’ as India beats Australia in test series; Calls it a ‘historic achievement’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Share your comment ×