Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a bang on reply for Anushka Sharma's THIS query and fans couldn't agree more

Recently, new mommy Anushka Sharma shared a cheerful photo on Instagram and asked a question about it. Priyanka Chopra Jonas has now responded to Anushka's question with a perfect answer that fans too agree with.

Actress Jonas often loves to drop comments on her friends' posts on social media and recently, she did the same on 's new photo. Anushka, who has been juggling her time between work and taking care of her newborn daughter Vamika, recently shared a photo on social media with a hilarious yet relatable question for all. In the photo, the Pari star looked cheerful and all charged up. However, she shared the photo on a Monday with a question related to the concept of 'Happy Monday.'

Anushka asked, "Is happy Monday an oxymoron?" Well, Priyanka has responded to Anushka's query in the comments and surely has caught the attention of netizens. In her reply to Anushka's comment, Priyanka wrote, "For Sure! Haha," with a skull face emoji. Priyanka's reply left netizens resonating with her. To note, Priyanka has been fulfilling work commitments back to back in London and recently was also a part of the BAFTA Awards 2021 in the UK. The actress made heads turn with Nick Jonas on the red carpet as she turned presenter at the ceremony.

Well, this is also not the first time that Priyanka has dropped a comment on Anushka's photos. Several times before, when Anushka has shared glimpses of her life with daughter Vamika and hubby Virat Kohli, Priyanka has showered love on it too. Well, the former co-stars seem to share a great equation with each other.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Anushka returned to work this month after spending time with daughter Vamika at home. She resumed work by shooting for commercials and photos from the sets were shared on social media. On the other hand, Priyanka is currently in London shooting for Citadel with Richard Madden. The global star will also be seen in Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves.

