Priyanka Chopra Jonas has her no gym woes sorted amid lockdown and it is the cutest ever; Watch VIDEO

Priyanka Chopra Jonas definitely has her workout regime sorted and we cannot stop gushing over this video of the actress. Check it out here.

The lockdown has left us all stuck at home and there is very little that we can do outside our houses. As it turns out, something that many people miss is going to the gym. But as they say, where there is a will, there is always a way, and so, Jonas seems to have found her own little fun way of doing it and it also involves the most adorable kid ever. Yes, PeeCee seems to have found some company during the workout and also a company to help her out.

The actress went on to share a video on social media as she did some workout with a cute little kiddo. In fact, PeeCee also went on to have the perfect caption where she wrote how no gym is no problem and hence, this is her way out. The actress seems to be enjoying her time and so is the kid while she is watching something on her iPad. She is dressed in workout clothes and both of them have a wide smile on their faces as they workout.

Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas' video here:

Meanwhile, Priyanka has been actively taking part in trying to do her bit to fight the novel coronavirus that has taken upon the world. In fact, PeeCee will be a part of a fundraiser concert that is going to happen on Sunday along with the likes of , Jonas Brothers, and many others.

