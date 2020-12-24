  1. Home
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has the quirkiest birthday wish for Anil Kapoor as she shares a throwback PHOTO with him

Anil Kapoor celebrated his 64th birthday on 24th December 2020. Many celebs from the film industry have wished him on social media.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has the quirkiest birthday wish for Anil Kapoor as she shares a throwback PHOTO with him
Anil Kapoor turned a year older on December 24, 2020, and he has been receiving wishes from all over the country. Not only that but many celebs from the film fraternity have also sent their heartfelt wishes for him on social media. The evergreen star celebrated his birthday on the sets of Jug Jugg Jeeyo with his co-stars and the pictures have now been doing rounds everywhere. He has been shooting for the movie for the past few days.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has also penned a birthday note for Anil Kapoor with whom she has appeared in many movies. She has the quirkiest wish for the actor that reads this way, “Pri- Good morning AK. How are you feeling today? AK- Handsome! Always handsome. Happy birthday AK!! Jhakaaaas!”The Quantico actress has also shared a throwback picture with the actor which is probably from the sets of the movie Dil Dhadakne Do. As of now, we wonder what Anil will have to say about PeeCee’s tweet!

Check it out below:

As has been mentioned above, Anil Kapoor will be next seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. It also features Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, and Maniesh Paul in the lead roles. It has been directed by Raj Mehta and the shoot is underway in Chandigarh. Meanwhile, the actor has also been making headlines owing to AK Vs AK that also features Anurag Kashyap. Talking about Priyanka, the actress is currently in London where she has been shooting for the movie Text for You. 

