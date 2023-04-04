Priyanka Chopra Jonas cannot work with people she doesn’t like anymore; Find out why

Priyanka Chopra is one of the popular Indian actresses who established herself as one of the most talented stars in the global cinema platform, with years of hard work and dedication. The versatile actress, who has been considered one of the finest performers in her league, never had an easy journey in her acting career. The actress is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. At present, the actress is in Mumbai where she came with her husband Nick Jonas to attend the NMACC launch event.

At a recent press conference where she was promoting Citadel with co-star Richard Madden, Priyanka talked about how criteria for choosing projects have changed over time. While talking about many things, she revealed ‘one thing’ that is non-negotiable for her, and that is not working with people she doesn’t like anymore. Talking about this, she shared, “I have to look up to the people I’m working with or surrounded with. I must admire them, and their work. This is something I have been doing for a long time.” She also added that she wants to be excited about going to work and become inspired. She also takes notes when she meets people she is going to work with, so this stands to be non-negotiable for her.

Priyanka also talked at length about the upcoming show Citadel. The highly anticipated series will release on Amazon Prime Video on 28 April. The spy series is produced by the Russo Brothers' and stars PC and Game of Thrones star Richard Madden.

The talented actress will be next seen in Citadel, the upcoming spy thriller series which is slated to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. Priyanka Chopra is making a comeback to Bollywood with Jee Le Zaraa, the upcoming chick flick movie helmed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and fans are super excited about the project.

