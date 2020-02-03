Priyanka Chopra Jonas has the sweetest wish for her beautiful niece Alena Jonas on her birthday; See pic

On Alena turning a year older, the actress shared an adorable picture with her in which Priyanka who is donning a white dress with brown boots is sitting on a couch with Alena.

Jonas was recently the talk of the town because of her stellar entry at the red carpet with Nick Jonas but it was her dress with a plunging neckline that grabbed eyeballs. While some have given it thumbs up, others have mercilessly trolled Priyanka for wearing the gown with the plunging neckline. In a recent interview, speaking about the trolls Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra said that she is glad it happened because she feels it made her stronger, that she lives life on her own terms.

Priyanka shares a great bond with Nick Jonas' entire family. She is always seen posing with the Jonas Brothers and their wives. Today, PeeCee wished her niece Alena Jonas who is the daughter of Nick Jonas' elder brother Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle Jonas on her birthday. On Alena turning a year older, the actress shared an adorable picture with her in which Priyanka who is donning a white dress with brown boots is sitting on a couch with Alena who is donning a white top with black and white checkered dungarees. The two are all smiles while reading a book. Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, PeeCee wrote, "Happy 6th Birthday Beautiful. You are very loved, Alena! @daniellejonas @kevinjonas."

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Netflix' The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. She was recently seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The actress received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the film. PeeCee will also be collaborating with Game of Thrones star Richard Madden and Russo Brothers of Avengers fame for a brand new series CITADEL which will be a multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy and Mexico.

