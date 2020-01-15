Priyanka Chopra Jonas hits the gym post date night with Nick Jonas & shells out fitness inspiration; See Pic

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram story to share a photo from her Pilates session post her date night with Nick Jonas. Check it out.

2019 has been an exciting year for Jonas personally and professionally. Fans of the actress got to see her in a Bollywood film The Sky is Pink as well as many a time, Priyanka shared glimpses of her personal life with hubby Nick Jonas on social media. The desi girl has taken over the West with a storm and often her adorable photos with Nick go viral on social media. However, it seems after enjoying a date night with the Sucker singer, Priyanka decided to hit the gym.

On Wednesday, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a photo of herself hitting the gym. In the photo, PeeCee is seen sitting on a bench in a Pilates studio. The Sky Is Pink star is seen clad in a white top with grey tights. With a surprised expression on her face, Priyanka clicked a mirror selfie. Looks like the Baywatch star was all pumped to workout and shell out some fitness inspiration post her date night with hubby Nick Jonas.

Priyanka captioned photo as, “why so scary? #Pilates.” Meanwhile, recently Nick and Priyanka were snapped together at the 10th anniversary bash of Danielle Jonas and Kevin Jonas. Photos from the anniversary celebration have been going viral on social media. On the work front, Priyanka announced on Wednesday a series with Richard Madden. Fans of the actress have been waiting for her to announce a Bollywood project too. Her last Bollywood film was The Sky Is Pink.

